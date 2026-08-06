PREMIUM ABAYAS FOR WOMEN
Explore our handpicked collection of abayas for women, featuring over 50 styles to suit every taste and occasion. Choose from best-selling butterfly abayas, graceful kimono dresses, and elegant pieces for weddings or Eid celebrations.
For everyday wear, browse our casual abayas, or if you're after something timeless, our black abaya styles never go out of fashion. Looking for something special? Our luxury abaya range and affordable abaya options mean there's something for every budget and every woman.
ALL TIME FAVOURITE ABAYAS
These are the styles our customers keep coming back for. Our iconic butterfly abaya is loved for its stunning wing-like panels, while the open abaya is perfect for effortless layering. If full modest coverage is what you're after, our closed abaya collection delivers an elegant, polished look every time.
We also carry flowing kaftan abaya dresses, our bestselling kimono dress styles, and beautifully detailed pieces from our embroidered abaya collection. For a more structured silhouette, try our belted abaya or layered abaya designs — all made to help you feel confident and beautifully modest, every day.
MOST LOVED HIJABS
Complete your look with our curated hijab collection — from elegant pieces for weddings and special occasions to comfortable, affordable styles for everyday wear. Whatever you're searching for, there's a hijab here to match.
Our designer hijabs pair beautifully with a butterfly abaya, an open abaya, or any piece from our Eid collection. Soft, breathable, and easy to style — the perfect finishing touch, delivered to your door.
What customers think about the store
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which abaya is best for Umrah?
For Umrah, most women choose a loose, breathable, closed-front abaya in black or a soft neutral — something you can move freely in through tawaf, sa'i, and long hours of prayer. Our Umrah Abaya and Loose Fit Abaya collections are built around exactly this need, with cotton and chiffon fabrics recommended for warm climates.
Open vs closed abaya: which should I choose?
An open abaya has a front closure (button, tie, or belt) so you can layer it over an outfit — great for everyday wear, travel, and quick changes. A closed abaya is pulled on like a dress with no front opening, giving full, seamless coverage — the more traditional choice for prayer and formal occasions. Neither is "more modest" than the other; it comes down to how you plan to wear it.
What size abaya should I buy?
Most of our abayas run true to size in S–XXL. If you're between sizes, we recommend sizing up for a relaxed, flowing silhouette, especially in our Loose Fit and Maxi Abaya styles. Always check the size chart on each product page, since fit can vary slightly by fabric — stretch fabrics like jersey are more forgiving than structured satin.
Which fabric is best for summer?
Chiffon and lightweight cotton blends are the best choice for hot weather — breathable and easy to move in. Our Summer Abaya collection is curated specifically around these fabrics. Save heavier velvet and satin pieces for our Winter Abaya collection instead.
What should I wear for Eid, a wedding, or graduation?
For Eid, our Eid Abaya collection features embellished and embroidered styles that feel festive without being overly formal. For weddings, browse our Wedding Abaya collection — think satin, sequins, and butterfly silhouettes from our Luxury Abaya range. For graduation, see our dedicated Graduation Abaya collection.
Are your abayas true to Islamic modest dressing standards?
Yes — our abayas are designed with full-length sleeves, loose silhouettes, and floor-length hems to meet modest dressing requirements. Pair with one of our Hijabs for complete coverage.
Do you ship to the USA and internationally?
Yes — we ship to customers across the USA and internationally. Shipping times and costs are calculated and shown at checkout based on your delivery address.
What is your return policy?
We accept returns on unworn items with tags attached within our standard return window. Full step-by-step instructions are on our FAQs & Help Center page.
What's the difference between an affordable and a luxury abaya?
Our Affordable Abaya collection uses everyday fabrics like cotton and jersey for practical daily wear, while our Luxury Abaya collection features premium fabrics like silk and satin with hand embroidery and beading — better suited to weddings, Eid, and special occasions.
Do you sell hijabs and other modest accessories?
Yes — browse our Hijab collection for everyday and occasion hijabs, plus underscarf caps designed to keep your hijab secure and comfortable all day.