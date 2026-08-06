 index
🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER 🌍 WORLDWIDE FREE SHIPPING | 5-12 DAYS｜ SELECTED COUNTRIES APPLY Read more! 30 DAY RETURN & REFUND POLICY Read more! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO GET 10% OFF ON YOUR FIRST ORDER
AbayaVida - premium abaya collection
LOVED BY CUSTOMERS WORLDWIDE ❤️

PREMIUM ABAYA COLLECTION

Discover designed for everyday elegance, from flowing to our — modest fashion that moves with you.

Shop Modest Dresses in 50+ Styles

PREMIUM ABAYAS FOR WOMEN

Explore our handpicked collection of abayas for women, featuring over 50 styles to suit every taste and occasion. Choose from best-selling butterfly abayas, graceful kimono dresses, and elegant pieces for weddings or Eid celebrations.

For everyday wear, browse our casual abayas, or if you're after something timeless, our black abaya styles never go out of fashion. Looking for something special? Our luxury abaya range and affordable abaya options mean there's something for every budget and every woman.

Eid Abaya

144 Items

Wedding Abaya

58 Items

Butterfly Abaya

35 Items

Party Wear Abaya

89 Items

Kaftan Abaya

10 Items

Open Abaya

64 Items

Closed Abaya

72 Items

Bestselling Styles Loved by Thousands

ALL TIME FAVOURITE ABAYAS

These are the styles our customers keep coming back for. Our iconic butterfly abaya is loved for its stunning wing-like panels, while the open abaya is perfect for effortless layering. If full modest coverage is what you're after, our closed abaya collection delivers an elegant, polished look every time.

We also carry flowing kaftan abaya dresses, our bestselling kimono dress styles, and beautifully detailed pieces from our embroidered abaya collection. For a more structured silhouette, try our belted abaya or layered abaya designs — all made to help you feel confident and beautifully modest, every day.

Elegant Open Front Abaya – Diamond Accent Modest Abaya - Green W/O Scarf / S - Abaya Vida Elegant Open Front Abaya – Diamond Accent Modest Abaya - Green W/O Scarf / S - Abaya Vida
-25%
Elegant Open Front Abaya – Diamond Accent Modest Abaya
On sale from $69.00
Beaded Luxury Abaya – Gold Embroidered Black Maxi Abaya - Silver / S - Abaya Vida Beaded Luxury Abaya – Gold Embroidered Black Maxi Abaya - Silver / S - Abaya Vida
-21%
Beaded Luxury Abaya – Gold Embroidered Black Maxi Abaya
$97.00 $123.00
Blooming Elegance Floral Abaya – Modest Party Wear Abaya - S - Abaya Vida Blooming Elegance Floral Abaya – Modest Party Wear Abaya - S - Abaya Vida
-22%
Blooming Elegance Floral Abaya – Modest Party Wear Abaya
$59.00 $76.00
Belted Embroidered Abaya – Luxury Open Front Kimono Abaya - Black-Golden / S - Abaya Vida Belted Embroidered Abaya – Luxury Open Front Kimono Abaya - Black-Golden / S - Abaya Vida
-24%
Belted Embroidered Abaya – Luxury Open Front Kimono Abaya
$76.00 $100.00
Printed Open Abaya – Vibrant Floral Print Modest Abaya - S - Abaya Vida Printed Open Abaya – Vibrant Floral Print Modest Abaya - S - Abaya Vida
-33%
Printed Open Abaya – Vibrant Floral Print Modest Abaya
$82.00 $123.00
Lightweight Chiffon Abaya - Abaya Vida Lightweight Chiffon Abaya - Abaya Vida
-24%
Lightweight Chiffon Abaya – Ruffled Loose Fit Modest Maxi
$76.00 $100.00
Embroidered Moroccan Kaftan – Traditional Eid Kaftan Abaya - Black - Abaya Vida Embroidered Moroccan Kaftan – Traditional Eid Kaftan Abaya - Black - Abaya Vida
-24%
Embroidered Moroccan Kaftan – Traditional Eid Kaftan Abaya
$76.00 $100.00
Luxury Satin Cloak Abaya – Rhinestone Evening Maxi Dress - Blue - Abaya Vida Luxury Satin Cloak Abaya – Rhinestone Evening Maxi Dress - Blue - Abaya Vida
-20%
Luxury Satin Cloak Abaya – Rhinestone Evening Maxi Dress
On sale from $72.00
Luxury Tassel Kaftan Abaya – Farasha Butterfly Fringe Maxi - Apricot - Abaya Vida Luxury Tassel Kaftan Abaya – Farasha Butterfly Fringe Maxi - Apricot - Abaya Vida
-21%
Luxury Tassel Kaftan Abaya – Farasha Butterfly Fringe Maxi
$87.00 $108.00
Shiny Two-Piece Abaya Set – Open Pleated Evening Ensemble - Black - Abaya Vida Shiny Two-Piece Abaya Set – Open Pleated Evening Ensemble - Black - Abaya Vida
-21%
Shiny Two-Piece Abaya Set – Open Pleated Evening Ensemble
$76.00 $97.00
Order ABAYA
Designer Hijabs for Every Occasion

MOST LOVED HIJABS

Complete your look with our curated hijab collection — from elegant pieces for weddings and special occasions to comfortable, affordable styles for everyday wear. Whatever you're searching for, there's a hijab here to match.

Our designer hijabs pair beautifully with a butterfly abaya, an open abaya, or any piece from our Eid collection. Soft, breathable, and easy to style — the perfect finishing touch, delivered to your door.

Floral Modal Hijab Pack of 5 – Soft Modest Hijabs for Women - Default Title - Abaya Vida Floral Modal Hijab Pack of 5 – Soft Modest Hijabs for Women - Default Title - Abaya Vida
-27%
Floral Modal Hijab Pack of 5 – Soft Modest Hijabs for Women
$55.00 $76.00
Underscarf Cap Pack of 5 – Hijab Inner Caps for Women - Default Title - Abaya Vida Underscarf Cap Pack of 5 – Hijab Inner Caps for Women - Default Title - Abaya Vida
-30%
Underscarf Cap Pack of 5 – Hijab Inner Caps for Women
$48.00 $69.00
Crinkle Rayon Hijab Pack of 5 – Modest Hijabs for Women - Default Title - Abaya Vida Crinkle Rayon Hijab – Lightweight Modest Hijab for Women - Default Title - Abaya Vida
-27%
Crinkle Rayon Hijab Pack of 5 – Modest Hijabs for Women
$55.00 $76.00
Order hijab

What customers think about the store

Customers love our premium-quality fabrics, elegant designs, and true-to-size fit. Many appreciate that the products look just like the photos, with beautiful abayas and dresses that exceed expectations. Orders typically arrive within 5–12 days, and customers value our responsive customer support and smooth shopping experience.
AI-generated from customer reviews
Premium Quality
Elegant Designs
Accurate Sizing
Fast Shipping (5–12 Days)

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Everything You Need to Know About Shopping Abayas at AbayaVida

For Umrah, most women choose a loose, breathable, closed-front abaya in black or a soft neutral — something you can move freely in through tawaf, sa'i, and long hours of prayer. Our Umrah Abaya and Loose Fit Abaya collections are built around exactly this need, with cotton and chiffon fabrics recommended for warm climates.

An open abaya has a front closure (button, tie, or belt) so you can layer it over an outfit — great for everyday wear, travel, and quick changes. A closed abaya is pulled on like a dress with no front opening, giving full, seamless coverage — the more traditional choice for prayer and formal occasions. Neither is "more modest" than the other; it comes down to how you plan to wear it.

Most of our abayas run true to size in S–XXL. If you're between sizes, we recommend sizing up for a relaxed, flowing silhouette, especially in our Loose Fit and Maxi Abaya styles. Always check the size chart on each product page, since fit can vary slightly by fabric — stretch fabrics like jersey are more forgiving than structured satin.

Chiffon and lightweight cotton blends are the best choice for hot weather — breathable and easy to move in. Our Summer Abaya collection is curated specifically around these fabrics. Save heavier velvet and satin pieces for our Winter Abaya collection instead.

For Eid, our Eid Abaya collection features embellished and embroidered styles that feel festive without being overly formal. For weddings, browse our Wedding Abaya collection — think satin, sequins, and butterfly silhouettes from our Luxury Abaya range. For graduation, see our dedicated Graduation Abaya collection.

Yes — our abayas are designed with full-length sleeves, loose silhouettes, and floor-length hems to meet modest dressing requirements. Pair with one of our Hijabs for complete coverage.

Yes — we ship to customers across the USA and internationally. Shipping times and costs are calculated and shown at checkout based on your delivery address.

We accept returns on unworn items with tags attached within our standard return window. Full step-by-step instructions are on our FAQs & Help Center page.

Our Affordable Abaya collection uses everyday fabrics like cotton and jersey for practical daily wear, while our Luxury Abaya collection features premium fabrics like silk and satin with hand embroidery and beading — better suited to weddings, Eid, and special occasions.

Yes — browse our Hijab collection for everyday and occasion hijabs, plus underscarf caps designed to keep your hijab secure and comfortable all day.

Free Global Shipping
(Serving 90+ Countries)
Estimated 5-12 days
Always Here
Customer Support 24/7
Instant Refunds
Return money within 30 days
Customer Satisfaction
Loved by Sisters Globally
AbayaVida - premium abaya collection
WITH EVERY PURCHASE WE DONATE 10% FROM OUR OWN MONEY AUTOMATICALLY

$5,000+ DONATED TO CHARITY

HELP US DONATE $10,000
Last Update: 27th may 2026